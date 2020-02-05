Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Coming to Xbox Game Pass in February

Xbox today revealed what titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC for the month of February.

A trio of titles are coming to both Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. After teasing an exciting month for the program, Xbox finally revealed that the headline titles for both platforms are Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Xbox and PC got a different third title each.

Here are the titles coming to Game Pass this month:

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One, PC)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Xbox One, PC)

Death Squared (Xbox One only)

Death’s Gambit (PC only)

In addition to the titles, Xbox also confirmed when the Bleeding Edge closed beta is taking place. It’ll run February 14 through February 16 and is available for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers across both platforms.