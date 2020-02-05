Good Smile Company Delivers a Pair of Death Stranding Nendoroids

Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s latest approach into the art of video games, had many positive reactions from fans. We even awarded the game for Best Performance of 2019. It made a pretty huge mark upon its launch which makes this announcement quite exciting for fans. Two versions of a Nendoroid based on the main character are up for pre-order.

Sam Porter Bridges is getting his own collectible figure. There is a standard Nendoroid which comes with a couple of accessories including BB in the pod, the Odradek Terrain Scanner and Cryptobiote. There is a Great Deliverer version as well which has even more pieces like cargo cases, a hood and pair of sunglasses.

You can place orders from February 6 to March 19. However, neither version will be available to own until August. Check out some images below for a quick look at the Nendoroids.

 