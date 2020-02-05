Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Packaged Announced for PS4

Square Enix today announced a new physical collection that includes every Kingdom Hearts game in a single package on PS4.

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package arrives March 17 in North America and packages together all previously released Kingdom Hearts games. The collection consists of all the content included in Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix, 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and the latest entry in the franchise, Kingdom Hearts III. In total, the package includes seven games and three HD movies.

The package does not include the recently released Re Mind DLC. It is also unknown if the package will one day be available on Xbox One. At X019, Square Enix announced that all previous Kingdom Hearts titles would come to Xbox One. However, no release dates were given. As of now, this collection is exclusive to PS4.

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package hits store shelves March 17 for $49.99 on PS4.