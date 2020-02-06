Fairy Tail Game Pushed Back to June 26

The string of early 2020 delays continues. Koei Tecmo announced today that GUST’s Fairy Tail JRPG will not be releasing on March 20 as was previously stated. Instead, fans will finally be able to begin their magical adventures in Fiore on June 26.

GUST plans on using the extra time to further polish Fairy Tail, with particular attention being paid to magic effects, “event scenes” and improving the game’s overall balance. Fairy Tail’s producer, Keisuke Kikuchi promised to deliver more details in the coming months, but for now, fans have no choice but to sit tight and trust that GUST Studios is putting their all into the effort.