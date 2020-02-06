Five Ubisoft Games Planned to Release Before April 2021

As 2020 has gotten underway, plenty of questions still remain about a number of Ubisoft’s previously announced titles and their scheduled releases.

Earlier today, the French publisher released their third-quarter earnings report, which also included some intriguing information about several upcoming Ubisoft games. Between September 2020 and the end of March 2021, Ubisoft is planning on releasing five AAA titles, with three set to come out before the end of this year. Among those five, three of them will be Gods and Monsters, Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Watch Dogs: Legion, while a fourth will all but certainly be a brand-new Assassin’s Creed title, which is rumored to be set in the era of vikings. Ubisoft also updated fans on the progress of Skull and Bones and Beyond Good and Evil 2, both of which are still undergoing development and set to release sometime after April 2021. Ubisoft also confirmed that more details about the above titles will be shared at this year’s E3, where the publisher will likely host another one of their annual press conferences.

