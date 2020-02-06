Southpaw Regional Wrestling Added to WWE 2K20 2K Originals

2K has announced for February 7 that a new patch will be released for WWE 2K20. More importantly, part three of the 2K Originals will release alongside the patch. If you have the WWE Network, you may be familiar with the knock-off Southpaw Regional Wrestling show that was released a few years ago. This is being added to 2K Originals. It will include a new Showcase along with Story Towers, new characters, arenas, character parts, weapons, voiceovers and commentary. It is part of the Deluxe Edition and Smackdown Anniversary Edition of the game or will retail for $14.99 separately. This 2K Original joins the first two, Bump in the Night and Wasteland Warriors, to add a ton of new content to the game.

As for the story behind Southpaw Regional Wrestling in 2K Originals, a banking mogul known as Mr. Mackelroy is attempting to destroy the company after his recent purchase. Mr. Mackelroy is played by WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze. There is a loophole that will allow the Superstars to regain control of the company. Below is the trailer for the new 2K Original and a breakdown of what is included. You can check out our review of WWE 2K20 here.

New Story Towers

“Cult of Rasslersize” – Misfit Molly (Becky Lynch) finds herself in the presence of hottest new workout trend, Rasslersize. These aerobics fitness freaks want Misfit Molly to join, and they’re not taking no for an answer.

“What Goes Around…” – Mr. Mackelroy (Tyler Breeze) finds himself on the wrong side of a business deal gone wrong, and a shadowy figure has sent a band of debt collectors disguised as a glam rock band to collect his debt.

“Tower of Prep” – The Perth Preppies (The IIconics) are bratty rich kids who believe they deserve a shot at Southpaw’s Women’s Tag Championship, but the rest of the women’s division has other plans.

“A Man and his Chickens” – Big Bartholomew (Rusev) lives a simple life. He wrestles and cares for his chickens. Mr. Mackelroy has kidnapped his chickens and plans to turn them into nuggets unless Big Bart can make it through his gauntlet of goons. At the end of it all, the terrible Sea Creature awaits.

“Street Ninja Showdown” – Ninjas have kidnapped Zack Ryder’s girlfriend, who also happens to be the President of the United States. Street Zack Ryder and Street Curt Hawkins hit the pavement to rescue her in a throwback to beat ‘em up games.

New WWE Superstar Characters:

Georgia Washington (Charlotte Flair)

Dosvetanya (Lana)

Bad Hair Day (Ember Moon)

Misfit Molly (Becky Lynch)

Samantha Urai (Kairi Sane)

Sasha Memorybanks (Sasha Banks)

Bay Lee Billionaire (Bayley)

Mackelroy (Tyler Breeze)

Glam Rocker (Johnny Gargano)

Sea Creature

Two New Arenas

Southpaw Summer Breakout ‘87

Max Headlock’s

And More

New voiceover and commentary

New themed Superstar parts

New themed Create-an-Arena parts

New themed weapons