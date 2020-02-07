Enjoy Traditional Camping in Wide Ocean Big Jacket

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the joy of camping without actually venturing out into nature, Wide Ocean Big Jacket has you covered. The latest release for Nintendo Switch has players taking part in the classic camping trip. Roast hot dogs on the fire, go birdwatching, tell ghost stories and crack open a cold one with the boys in this indie adventure.

Wide Ocean Big Jacket is a short story game that includes 20 chapters, four playable characters, 10,000 words of dialog and eight explorable areas rendered in an art style similar to Untitled Goose Game. Wide Ocean Big Jacket is available now for the Nintendo Switch.