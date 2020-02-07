New Key Art Showcases the Main Cast of Final Fantasy VII Remake

Square Enix today dropped a new piece of key art showcasing the main cast of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s release date is swiftly approaching. Now arriving on April 10, the remake intends to dazzle players with its visuals, music, and tactical gameplay. To help build hype, Square Enix has released a new piece of art showcasing the main cast of the remake.

Combining incredible visuals, stunning world-design, a glorious musical score, seamless strategic action-based combat and a captivating cast of characters – #FinalFantasy VII Remake is almost upon us. We hope you're ready for it. #FF7R Learn more: https://t.co/Y2vaeH2F36 pic.twitter.com/3oGdXOm2jh — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 7, 2020

The art features the four playable characters; Cloud, Tifa, Barrett, and Aerith. Interestingly, Red XIII, a playable character in the original PlayStation game, also appears. Square Enix has yet to reveal if he’ll also be playable in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

As Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first part in the VII Remake series, and takes place entirely in Midgar, notable characters don’t appear in the key art. Therefore, fellow playable characters Vincent Valentine, Yuffie, Cait Sith, and Cid Highwind are absent. Certainly, we’ll see these characters show show up in later releases.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is out April 10 on PS4.