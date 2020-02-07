New Key Art Showcases the Main Cast of Final Fantasy VII Remake

By

Square Enix today dropped a new piece of key art showcasing the main cast of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s release date is swiftly approaching. Now arriving on April 10, the remake intends to dazzle players with its visuals, music, and tactical gameplay. To help build hype, Square Enix has released a new piece of art showcasing the main cast of the remake.

The art features the four playable characters; Cloud, Tifa, Barrett, and Aerith. Interestingly, Red XIII, a playable character in the original PlayStation game, also appears. Square Enix has yet to reveal if he’ll also be playable in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

As Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first part in the VII Remake series, and takes place entirely in Midgar, notable characters don’t appear in the key art. Therefore, fellow playable characters Vincent Valentine, Yuffie, Cait Sith, and Cid Highwind are absent. Certainly, we’ll see these characters show show up in later releases.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is out April 10 on PS4.