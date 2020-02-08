Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Page Lists In-Game Purchases

Don’t get concerned just yet over a listing of in-game purchases for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but a new rating for the title has been updated to reflect this on the Nintendo website. It’s easy to jump to conclusions and worry over the beloved casual island life now including some sort of micro-transactions like Pocket Camp, but this is also listed on other titles such as Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate. While it’s still unclear what this labeling refers to, it’s possible it could be related to paid DLC of some kind but it’s hard to say. It could even tie in to sometimes as simple as being able to purchase Nintendo Switch Online through a menu in the game. At the end of the day, however, it’s listed on the official Nintendo page and it will be curious to see what it means, if anything at all, as it’s possible it’s just a simple mistake.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20. Check out the page with the listed of in-game purchases right here.