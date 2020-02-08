Daymare: 1998, Former Original Resident Evil 2 Remake, Has a Release Date

The remake of Resident Evil 2 didn’t necessarily come out of thin air. A team was working on an independent remake of Resident Evil 2 before Capcom issued a cease and desist and took over the reigns for the excellent game it released in 2019. The team behind this original remake had too much involvement in a project just to throw it away. So, Invader Games kept the premise and did its own thing. Daymare: 1998 is survival horror game based on late 1990’s games such as Resident Evil. The game originally had fixed camera angles and limited ammo, but it looks like it is going to follow in the footsteps of the Resident Evil remakes. It is quite possible the team at Invader Games implement the option for this. Daymare: 1998 will launch on April 28 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PS4 version will have the option to purchase in physical form, while the Xbox One version will be all digital.