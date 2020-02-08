First Expansion of Pokémon Sword and Shield Trading Cards Now Available

Pokémon Sword and Shield has reached massive success on the Switch since launching in November. Now, fans can collect brand new trading cards from the first expansion of the generation. There are completely different types of cards being introduced to the Pokémon TCG, so take a look!

This expansion features over 50 Galar region Pokémon, some of which have VMAX versions. There are Pokémon V cards which are already quite bulky and powerful but they can go one step further with their Gigantamax forms to gain more HP and alternate attacks. Zacian, Zamazenta, Snorlax, Lapras, and others are part of this set along with new trainer and energy cards.

Rillaboom, Cinderace and Inteleon are all getting their own themed decks. Elite Trainer Boxes for Zacian and Zamazenta are also available. Be on the look out for all these new products in stores and online now. Visit the official Pokémon TCG website for more information.