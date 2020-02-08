Nintendo Minute Showcases the Animal Crossing Switch

Since its reveal, fans have been going absolutely nuts over the recently revealed Animal Crossing Switch. For those really wanting to get a better look, Nintendo Minute sat down with a system and unboxed the whole things for players to take a peak at. Considering the system has been sold out at multiple retailers for a few days now, those who have been on the fence about picking one up might want to check it out to see if it’s worth digging deep to get their own.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20, with the system releasing March 14 in the US. Check out the unboxing with Nintendo Minute below: