WonFes 2020 Winter Shows Off Many Upcoming Collectibles Like Okami, Overwatch, Death Stranding

Conventions are the prime spot for unveiling brand new products. Collectibles are a huge part of any event and fans can excited for what has been announced during Wonder Festival 2020 Winter. Good Smile Company showed off quite a lot of video game characters that you can view below. There are so many figures coming from a wide variety of hit titles. There may already be plenty of information on some announcements or it’s our very first look!

The following characters are soon getting figmas, Nendoroids and other collectibles: Cliff from Death Stranding, Hunter from Bloodborne, Bayonetta, Sekiro, Yennifer from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pearl and Marina from Splatoon 2, The Luminary from Dragon Quest XI, Chocola and Vanilla from NEKOPARA.

Hunter: Female Nargacuga Armor Version and Hunter: Male Zenogre Alpha Armor Version from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Marisa Kirisame 2.0 from Touhou Project, Reimu Hakurei from Touhou LostWord, Amaterasu from Okami, The Traveler from Journey, Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail, Crow from Persona 5 the Animation, Reinhardt from Overwatch, Inferno from Dungeon Fighter Online, Beef Boss and Skull Trooper from Fortnite.

Ryza from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, Beatrice: Tea Party Version from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Yamambagiri Chogi and Hyuga Masamune from Touken Ranbu -Online-, Neptune: 10th Anniversary Version and Purple Heart from Hyperdimension Neptunia, Black Frost from Shin Megami Tensei, Crymaria Levin from Valkyria Chronicles 4, Megumi Yakushiji and Iori Fuyusaka from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Iroha Tamaki from Magia Record.

We may not see any release dates for some time on many of these items. Visit the official website for images of every release and check out the Good Smile Company Twitter account to find additional information.