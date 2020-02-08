Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Mythra, Pyra Good Smile Figma Seeing Re-Release

It comes as no surprise that 2019’s Mythra and Pyra figurines were insanely popular given the success of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Many fans unfortunately missed out on the limited pre-orders and were forced to miss out or turn to scalpers boosting prices and fake copies. Fortunately it was revealed during Wonder Festival 2020 that the two figures are seeing a re-release for those who missed out. Pre-orders aren’t available just yet but will hopefully be just around the corner.

Those interested should keep an eye on the Mythra and Pyra pages on Good Smile respectively, and take a peak at the figma during Wonder Festival 2020 below: