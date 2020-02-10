Animal Crossing-Inspired Hokko Life Heading to Steam Early Access this Year

Nintendo’s next entry in their beloved life simulation series is just over a month away, but gamers without a Nintendo platform haven’t had many opportunities to capitalize on the chill vibes and friendly animal neighbors.

Developed solely by Robert Tatnell, who spent time at Sony and Lionhead over the past decade, Hokko Life is looking to draw in PC players who feel the need for gardening, fishing and bug-capturing in a world that progresses in real time. As shown in the trailer below, Hokko Life looks to expand on the foundation first laid by Animal Crossing by putting a larger focus on customization including more precise options within the available furniture, clothing and houses.

Hokko Life is shooting for an early access launch on Steam later this year, before its official launch in the first half of 2021.