Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Brings Back Ghost, Rust

Activision and Infinity Ward today dropped details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2, which brings back a fan-favorite character and map.

New content hits Call of Duty: Modern Warfare when Season 2 launches tomorrow, February 11. Much like the first season, Season 2 brings with it new maps, game modes, weapons, Operators, and other cosmetic items. Also, like Season 1, all the content is free, or can at least be earned for free.

Season 2 adds three new multiplayer maps, though only two are available at launch. Fan-favorite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map Rust returns with a new coat of paint. Players can engage in close-quarters combat in standard multiplayer and Gunfight. Brand new to Call of Duty is Atlas Superstore, which takes the action into an supercenter warehouse. Finally, there’s Khandor Hideout, which launches later down the line.

There’s also a new Ground War map, Zhokov Boneyard. Players will battle through an airplane junk yard to secure command posts. Be on the lookout for a familiar Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 layout.

Season 2 also includes a new Battle Pass that is, once again, split into Free and Paid. The free tier features two new weapons (the Grau 5.56 assault rifle and the Striker 45 SMG) alongside some free CoD Points, Calling Cards, and other cosmetic items. Upgrading to the paid Battle Pass automatically unlocks Ghost and provides access to all 100 tiers of items. Purchasing the Battle Pass Bundle automatically unlocks the first 20 tiers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.