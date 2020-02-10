THQ Nordic to Distribute Physical Edition of Remnant: From the Ashes

Following on from the digital-only release of Gunfire Games’ successful fusion of gunplay and challenging, third-person combat with Remnant: From the Ashes, a physical release of the game is on the way. Releasing this March across the same platforms it made its way to last August — PS4, Xbox One & PC — it’s been announced that THQ Nordic, whom acquired Gunfire shortly before the game’s release, will be handling the distribution of the game.

Remnant: From the Ashes, while not perfect and certainly fell short in a couple of areas, nevertheless paid off where it mattered with superb gunplay and genuine challenge in the form of its many boss battles. Many of which players wouldn’t actually come face to face with, during their first playthrough — a result of the game’s procedural-like nature. The game has already sold one million copies in the time since release, with plans of additional content already confirmed. The physical edition of Remnant: From the Ashes, will release on March 17.