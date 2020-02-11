Fight Off The Radioactive Squirrel Menace in Mayhem in Single Valley

It’s a tale as old as time. A local boy in a small town dreams of something more in life, so they prepare to head out to the big city, only to face certain obstacles in the path to their new life. The only difference here in Canadian developer Fluxscopic’s new game Mayhem in Single Valley is that said obstacles include killer radioactive squirrels. Yes, you read that right. Our hero Jack suddenly has to deal with a radioactive spillage in the titular Single Valley, and as seen in the announcement trailer below, it’s causing quite a bit of chaos.

Described as a mix of Stranger Things and Zelda, Mayhem in Single Valley boasts much more than just radioactive wildlife. There’s physics-based puzzles, ways to utilize the motivations and fears of enemies and NPCs to your advantage, the ability to select your soundtrack via portable cassette player, a deep story that has several twists and turns (including possible cloning), and much more. Mayhem in Single Valley will arrive on the PC later in 2020, but PAX East 2020 attendees will be able to check it out for the first time at tinyBuild’s booth, who will help with publishing the game. From the looks of things, it should definitely be worth checking out.