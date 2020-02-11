Humble VR Bundle Now Available

There have been a few VR games featured in bundles before, but there’s never been a humble bundle dedicated just to VR games until now. There’s a good amount of variety offered up too. The $1 tier gets you Cosmic Trip and Smashbox Arena, while beating the average of $14 gets you that and GORN, Budget Cuts, and Space Pirate Trainer. For only $1 more, you can get Superhot VR and Moss thrown into the mix as well. You’ve got cerebral shooting with Superhot VR, puzzle-platforming with Moss, boody combat with GORN, wave-based shooting with Space Pirate Trainer, and a creepy shooter in Budget Cuts for the higher tiers. Even at the $1 level, you get some fun, super-colorful puzzle/action gameplay with Cosmic Trip, while Smashbox Arena offers up some action and a physics-heavy design to everything.