Check Out the Overview Trailer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

The remake of the classic Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is a little under a month away, and in the midst of anticipating we’ve gotten yet another teaser for the upcoming release. Pokemon released a delightful overview trailer that goes over the beginning of the game and some later segments players will find themselves in along the way. From getting the starter Pokémon and befriending their partner, to going on to befriend and fight legendary Pokémon who stand in their way.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX launches on March 6. Check out the Japanese overview trailer below: