Monster Hunter Reveals Two New Variants Coming Next Month to Iceborne

It was teased at the beginning of the year and even more this week, but Monster Hunter has finally unveiled two new variant monsters for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. The new two are long time favorite furious Rajang, and the Generations addition of raging Brachydios. These two will add a grand new challenge for players to take on in explosive, electrifying fights. Both of these monsters are planned to release in the March title update for console, while PC can expect the update in April.

Check out the brand new teaser trailer for the variant species below: