Nintendo Adding Four New Games to SNES, NES Online Next Week

The February update for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers is here, with four brand new titles for the SNES and NES they can try out. The two SNES titles are Pop’n Twinbee and Smash Tennis, for a mix of sports and overhead shooter action. The NES titles add Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel, as a good mix of single player action and some competitive play for users. All these games will be available to play starting on February 19.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming new games below: