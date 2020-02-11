Nintendo Allowing Airport Guests to Play Games in Pop-up Lounge

Air travel can be quite hectic as there are always crowds of people, slow moving lines and flights taking off before you even make it to the gate. Luckily, Nintendo is trying to ease some weary travelers with a fun spot to play games.

Select airports in the United States will feature a Switch lounge to check out Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party and Tetris 99. All of these are great choices and show off many unique ways to enjoy the console. You can even order a Switch or Switch Lite while there and receive a free carrying case. If you already have the portable system you can grab a free luggage handle wrap and a $10 coupon from Target to use on any Nintendo purchase of $75 or more, but you better hurry as these are only available while supplies last.

Having a Switch is a wonderful way to kill time whether waiting for a flight or sitting inside the plane. So, if you happen to traveling and end up in one of the following airports during specific times, you can go check things out. Just don’t miss your flight!