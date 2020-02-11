Outriders Gameplay Reveal set for February 13, Next-Gen Versions in Development

Square Enix and People Can Fly today dropped new details about their upcoming RPG shooter, Outriders.

The duo are finally ready to showcase what they’ve been working on for years. Set on the hostile planet of Enock, you play as an Outrider who sets off on a journey of self-discovery. You’ll travel across forests, mountains, and deserts in pursuit of a mysterious signal. Along the way, unlock new weaponry and brutal powers to aid you in your quest.

A full gameplay reveal is set for Thursday, February 13 at 12pm PT. Join Game Director, Bartek Kmita; Lead Writer, Joshua Rubin; and host, Malik Forte as they break down all you need to know about Outriders on the Square Enix Twitch channel.

“It’s incredibly exciting to finally reveal what we have been working on for the last four years,” said Bartek Kmita, Game Director at People Can Fly. “Outriders is our first game since leaving Epic Games, and has grown from an idea of the game we always wanted to make, to the most ambitious project People Can Fly has ever undertaken.”

Outriders launches holiday 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, which means it’ll likely be a launch title.