Pokémon Home Now Available for Download on Switch

Players have been patiently waiting the ability to transfer Pokémon from their 3DS titles and beyond to the new bank-like service that is home, and for the time being they now have access with the app on Switch. It’s free to download and as it currently is allows transfers between both bank and other Switch titles. Right now there’s no compatibility with Pokémon Go but it will be added at a later time. Anyone who downloads the app on Switch will also receive a free Japanese Pikachu at level 5, so be sure to check it out!

Download the Pokémon Home app now in order to get transferring!