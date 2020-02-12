Activision Blizzard is Pulling Out of NVIDIA GeForce Now Service

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a recent game streaming service that allows players to stream games to their devices. It recently left the beta stages and offers either a free subscription or one that cost about $5. This is an excellent caveat for PC players. This may begin to roll downhill some, however, as Activision Blizzard is pulling its titles out of GeForce Now. This includes big titles such as Call of Duty and Diablo 3 among others.

Activision Blizzard has not given a reason why and one can only suspect that they want a share. NVIDIA has stated, “While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to reenable these games and more in the future.”

This will certainly be disappointing to some players using the service.