Capcom Reveals Two New Masterminds, Maps for Resident Evil Resistance

While the remake of Resident Evil 3 is due on April 3, the project was initially touted as a multiplayer game called Project Resistance. It was later unveiled that Resident Evil Resistance would indeed be the online multiplayer mode that launched alongside the remake of Resident Evil 3. Today, Capcom has announced two new Masterminds for the mode along with some maps that players can expect to experience. The upcoming 4v1 asymmetrical mode will include two familiar faces from the series as the Masterminds. Alex Wesker is being brought in from Resident Evil Revelations 2 as she will use traps and map manipulations to slow down survivors along with enhanced zombies. Her special enemy is a plant known as Yateveo as Alex will use psychological horror to bring down the survivors.

The second Mastermind is a staple in the series that has always lurked in the shadows but fans should be familiar with the name. Ozwell E. Spencer will be taking on a more hands-on approach as one of the Umbrella Corporation’s founders. Unlike summoning bio-weapons like the others (Alex Wesker’s Yateveo, Annette Birkin’s G-Birkin and Daniel Fabron’s Tyrant), Spencer will use technology and emit a Disintegration Field that will heavily damage any survivor that runs through it.

In Resident Evil Resistance, one Mastermind plots a deadly course by wielding a strategic deck of cards to create dangerous obstacles to prevent a group of Survivors from escaping — such as summoning vicious creatures, setting traps, manipulating the environment and weaponizing security cameras. In turn, Survivors must work together using their own special abilities and items they come across to thwart the Mastermind, and escape the experiment before time runs out.

Two maps have been announced alongside the two new Masterminds for the mode. The first is the Casino, an entertainment facility for thrill seekers… and insidious Masterminds. Its still-operating slot machines and chips strewn across the floor tell the eerie tale of how hastily it was deserted during the collapse of Raccoon City. There was also a casino in Resident Evil Revelations 2. The other map is known as Abandoned Park. This will be a horror-themed park located on the outskirts of Raccoon City. It too was left abandoned when zombies and bioweapons overran Raccoon City. Now, monsters both real and imagined now patiently await visitors. Check out some screenshots below and look for Resident Evil 3 on April 3.