‘Feel the Power of PlayStation’ in Bizarre PS4 Commercial

Sony has gained a record in the past for their personality-infused marketing, from the Crash Bandicoot mascot shouting at Nintendo in the 90s to Kevin Butler and this peculiar baby commercial during the PS3 generation.

The latest PlayStation commercial seemingly draws from that same memorable (for better or worse) mindset, with the brand new “Feel the Power of PlayStation” ad. Instead of drawing inspiration from any of their first-party titles, the two minute commercial below highlights a stealth mission with an eccentric payoff that is worth a watch regardless of one’s interest in buying a PS4.