Free-to-Play Bless Unleashed Receives Launch Date

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced today that it’s anticipated free-to-play MMO, Bless Unleashed, will release soon exclusively on the Xbox One family of devices. Complete with Xbox One X enhancements, like 4K support, Bless Unleashed dives into an untamed world with rich backstory. We took an early look at the title last year and saw a well polished free-to-play that hopes to deliver an accessible experience.

Starting now, Bless Unleashed is also making available for purchase the Deluxe, Exalted and Ultimate Founder’s Packs. Each pack will feature at least a 7-day head start, the “Founder’s Pyreborn” title, the Ivory Unicorn mount, and at least a 7 day Valor Perk. Packs are available for purchase on the Bless Unleashed site to prepare for the title’s launch on March 12.