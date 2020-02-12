Logitech G Announces New Partnership with NASCAR Driver William Byron

Logitech G has announced a new partnership with iRacing team owner and Hendrick Racing NASCAR driver William Byron. Byron will serve as an official ambassador for Logitech G Simulation Racing and will work specifically with the company to grow its eSports racing presence. Logitech G will also become the official sponsor of William Byron eSports. “Every young driver is a gamer at heart, for me it started when I was a kid racing in my bedroom using Logitech G’s steering wheels,” stated William Byron. “For me, playing games in my room and then going on to compete on the iRacing circuit played a key role in becoming the racer I am today, and it continues to evolve into an integral part of the work we do today.”

For Byron it started when he began following NASCAR and begged his father to take him to his first race at Martinsville Speedway in 2006. He soon became a regular on iRacing, an online racing simulator used by many professional drivers, and developed into a student of the sport. It was here he developed his passion for eracing. “Now starting my own team and working with Logitech G to make it happen, is a dream come true. This is a great way for me to give back to a community that helped to launch my own career,” stated Byron. “Logitech G is the perfect partner, as we both share the same passion for racing and innovation. Most importantly we’re both invested in the future of eracing. Together we’re going to inspire others to follow their passion for racing.”

NASCAR Monster Energy Series kicks off its season this weekend at the Daytona 500. William Byron will be a serious contender to win the event. Byron’s career started off in iRacing and blossomed to many victories across different racing series across the NASCAR landscape.