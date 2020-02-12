NBA 2K20 Hosting Xbox Free Play Weekend for All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star game is this weekend and will take center stage in Chicago. Players can get into the action at least on Xbox One with a Free Play Weekend. Starting February 13 and lasting through February 16, players can download a trial that includes the Neighborhood, the WNBA and this year’s all-star lineups. Player progress will also carry over if they decide to purchase the game. This is also only available on Xbox One, so PlayStation 4 and PC will not have access to this trial. All editions of NBA 2K20 will be 67% off the above recommended retail price on Microsoft Store until Feb 16 11:59PM PST. Below is a checklist for players to do during the Free Play Weekend. You can read our review of NBA 2K20 here.

Celebrate the NBA All-Star Game! Pick your side and take the 2020 All-Stars to the court! Head to Play Now and choose either Team LeBron or Team Giannis. In addition, new All-Star Flash Packs will be available for MyTEAM and All-Star Clothing will be available to show off in the Neighborhood.

Learn the controls : For first-time players, 2KU offers tutorials covering everything from basic controls to running plays. 2KU is available from the Play Now menu.

Build your ultimate fantasy squad in MyTEAM: Build a team with all your favorite NBA players, both past and present! MyTEAM is updated all year long with new Card Packs and free Locker Codes.

Perfect your player: Create your MyPLAYER and become the next big thing in the NBA. Win championships on the court and own the streets in the Neighborhood.

Play in the WNBA: For the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes. Complete with gameplay animations, play styles, and visuals built exclusively for the women's game.

Your Progress Carries Over: Anything you earn or purchase in the game during the Xbox Free Play Days transfers over, should you choose to purchase the game. Keep an eye out for Neighborhood apparel drops and new MyTEAM Packs!