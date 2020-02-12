New Gameplay Video for R.B.I. Baseball 20 Released

MLB Advanced Media has released a new trailer for R.B.I. Baseball 20. The game looks to draw closer to a realistic representation of the sport. This video shows off new hitting and pitching mechanics along with a new centerfield camera. The game will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iOS and Nintendo Switch sometime in mid-March, however no exact date has been given. The video also shows off the improvement in visuals for the series. Check out the video below.

Pitchers and catchers. New pitching, hitting and base running mechanics in #RBIGAME. BASEBALL IS BACK BABY! Let's Go!! Pre-order now: https://t.co/m2b6IcUiGW pic.twitter.com/vNCX2AiiB0 — R.B.I. Baseball 20 (@RBIGAME) February 10, 2020