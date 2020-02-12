New Gameplay Video for R.B.I. Baseball 20 Released

MLB Advanced Media has released a new trailer for R.B.I. Baseball 20. The game looks to draw closer to a realistic representation of the sport. This video shows off new hitting and pitching mechanics along with a new centerfield camera. The game will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iOS and Nintendo Switch sometime in mid-March, however no exact date has been given. The video also shows off the improvement in visuals for the series. Check out the video below.