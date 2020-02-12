Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time VR Escape Room Experience Announced

Ubisoft today announced that the Prince of Persia franchise is returning, but as a VR title.

Fans have waited patiently for the next Prince of Persia game. Once one of the most-celebrated franchises in gaming, Prince of Persia has since gone dormant as Ubisoft refocused their efforts on Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, The Division and other properties. Ten years after the last Prince of Persia game, a new entry is on its way, but it’s not at all what fans were expecting.

Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time is a virtual reality escape room experience. Teams of up to four players must work together to solve puzzles and use the Dagger of Time to manipulate time. Ubisoft Düsseldorf leads development and has already developed two Assassin’s Creed BR escape rooms, Beyond Medusa’s Gate, and Escape the Lost Pyramid.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, the last mainline entry, launched May 18, 2010 on last-gen consoles. While rumors have persisted that a new Prince of Persia game is in development, Ubisoft has not announced anything concrete. Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed, which was originally envisioned as a Prince of Persia spin-off, continues to find success. The next title in that franchise likely launches this holiday season.