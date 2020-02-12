Studio Élan Unveils New Solarpunk Visual Novel Summer at the Edge of the Universe

Studio Élan has made a name for themselves over the past few years creating delightful visual novels centered around lesbian romance in a variety of settings. The latest in their many titles is Summer at the Edge of the Universe which follows a group of friends meeting up after many years to rekindle their friendship and for the main character, Summer, to figure out what she wants in life. The title will contain both romantic and platonic endings and is currently aiming for a 2021 release.

Summer at the Edge of the Universe is planning to release on PS4, Switch and PC next year. Check out the first teaser trailer below: