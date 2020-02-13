Disney Wants Developers to Tell Original Stories with their IP

Disney wants game developers to tell original stories with their vast catalog of IP.

Disney owns some of the largest properties in the world. In addition to their own original catalog, they also hold the rights to Star Wars and Marvel, and, thanks to the 20th Century Fox acquisition, also Avatar, The Simpsons, Alien, and many more. While Disney has done a fantastic job developing films, TV shows, comics, and books with their vast IP, they’re severely lacking when it comes to games.

Disney doesn’t have an internal game development studio. Instead, they rely on other game developers to create games based on their IP. After high-profile success stories like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Kingdom Hearts III, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Disney wants to bring in more partners.

Speaking at the 2020 DICE Summit, Seam Shoptaw, Senior VP Games and Interactive Experiences at Disney, provided an open invitation to developers. As heard by the Hollywood Reporter, Disney has a huge catalog of IP, and developers can take advantage of that.

“I’m here for one specific reason: to empower you to do really unique things with our [catalog]. We want to tap into the power of creatives across the industry.”

Disney already has a handful of game projects in development with partners. Their exclusivity deal with EA concerning the Star Wars IP remains for another few years. A sequel to critically and commercially successful Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was recently green lit. Over at Sony Interactive Entertainment, developer Insomniac Games is hard at work on a Spider-Man sequel. Meanwhile, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have Marvel’s Avengers launching this September.