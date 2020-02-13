Embrace Your Powers in Latest Marvel’s Avengers Trailer, Special Editions Revealed

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics today dropped a new trailer and details regarding the various Marvel’s Avengers editions.

Marvel’s Avengers, which was recently delayed, allows players to become the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. You’ll become the likes of Thor and Captain America, unleash their powers, and make the world a safer place. When the game launches on September 4, there are quite a few different ways to buy the game.

The Standard Edition costs the normal $59.99. Simply pre-order this edition gets you access to the Beta (PS4 players get beta access earlier for an unspecified amount of time), a Marvel Legacy Outfit pack, and an exclusive nameplate. In addition, those who pre-order through the PlayStation Store get the Ms. Marvel ‘Talk to the Hand’ emote and a dynamic theme. There’s also an exclusive Digital Edition on the PlayStation Store for $69.99 that nets you all that plus a Ms. Marvel nameplate, 1000 credits, and 72-hours early access to the game.

Up next is the Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition. This edition retails for $79.99 and includes the Obsidian Outfit pack, Obsidian nameplates, and 72-hour early access to the game.

Finally, there’s the Marvel’s Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Edition, which costs a whopping $199.99. In addition to the previously mentioned Deluxe Edition goodies, this edition comes with:

12″ statue of Captain America

SteelBook case

Hulk Bobblehead

Mjolnir keychain

Black Widow’s belt

Iron Man’s Prototype Armor Blueprints

Kamala Khan’s Honorary Avenger Pin

Avengers group photo

Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Those with the 72-hour early access can start playing September 1.