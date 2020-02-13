For the Love of the Games Sale Hits Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store hasn’t had a ton of sales events, but this is one of their best – and it still has some carry-over from the incredible holiday sale as any $10 coupons from that sale can stack with this one too. In terms of the sheer quantity of deals, this tops it – and some prices wind up being even lower than before since you can stack a $10 coupon onto anything $14.99 or above – effectively making it $5. Journey, Genesis Alpha One, Hades, and My Time at Portia are all at incredible prices. You can’t go wrong with Overcooked at under $5 either, and anyone seeking a modern-day Burnout should snag Dangerous Driving at $15 now.
- Mechwarrior 5 – $42.49
- Satisfactory – $26.95
- Outer Wilds – $19.99
- Superliminal – $15.99
- Hades – $19.99
- Journey – $10.04
- Subnautica – $17.49
- Afterparty – $15.99
- John Wick Hex – $15.99
- Wattam – $15.99
- Overcooked – $4.24
- Genesis Alpha One – $14.99
- Ashen – $29.99
- Beyond Two Souls – $17.99
- My Time at Portia – $14.99
- Heavy Rain – $17.99
- Manifold Garden – $17.99
- Kine – $14.99
- Ghostbusters the Video Game Remastered – $19.99
- ReadySet Heroes – $14.99
- Dangerous Driving – $14.99
- A Knight’s Quest – $14.99
- Into the Breach – $7.49
- Cardpocalypse – $17.49
- Griftlands – $12.74
- Bee Simulator – $31.99
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $14.99
- Hello Neighbor – $14.99
- Falcon Age – $14.99
- Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $14.99
- Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $16.24
- Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $14.99
- Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $19.49
- Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $20.99
- Celeste – $7.59
- The Escapists – $7.19
- Yaga – $17.49
- The Witness – $14.79
- Sherlock Holmes The Devil’s Daughter – $9.99
- What Remains of Edith Finch – $9.99
- Moonlighter – $7.59
- Alan Wake – $4.49
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – $4.49
- Sundered Eldritch Edition – $4.99
- Shakedown Hawaii – $7.59
- SUPERHOT – $13.74
- Flower – $3.49
- This War of Mine – $4.99
- Inside – $6.79
- Omen of Worrow – $3.99
- Faster Than Light – $2.99
- Kingtdom New Lands – $7.49
- Human Resource Machine – $6.99
- The Sojourn – $16.74
- Donut County – $7.53
- Drawful 2 – $5.99
- SOMA – $14.99
- Gorogoa – $7.49
- Transistor – $3.99
- Everything – $4.64
- Thimbleweed Park – $7.59
- Jotun Valhalla Edition – $3.74
- 7 Billion Humans – $7.49
- Limbo – $2.29
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $17.99
- Super Meat Boy – $1.49
- Little Inferno – $5.09
- Axiom Verge – $9.99
- Conarium – $6.79
- Towerfall Ascension – $4.99
- Fez – $4.99 Oxenfree – $4.99
- Bad North – $9.74
- Observer – $7.49
- City of Brass – $14.99
- GNOG – $4.99
- Costume Quest – $2.49
- QUBE 2 – $14.99