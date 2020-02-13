Epic Games Store - Announcement

For the Love of the Games Sale Hits Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store hasn’t had a ton of sales events, but this is one of their best – and it still has some carry-over from the incredible holiday sale as any $10 coupons from that sale can stack with this one too. In terms of the sheer quantity of deals, this tops it – and some prices wind up being even lower than before since you can stack a $10 coupon onto anything $14.99 or above – effectively making it $5. Journey, Genesis Alpha One, Hades, and My Time at Portia are all at incredible prices. You can’t go wrong with Overcooked at under $5 either, and anyone seeking a modern-day Burnout should snag Dangerous Driving at $15 now.

  • Mechwarrior 5 – $42.49
  • Satisfactory – $26.95
  • Outer Wilds – $19.99
  • Superliminal – $15.99
  • Hades – $19.99
  • Journey – $10.04
  • Subnautica – $17.49
  • Afterparty – $15.99
  • John Wick Hex – $15.99
  • Wattam – $15.99
  • Overcooked – $4.24
  • Genesis Alpha One – $14.99
  • Ashen – $29.99
  • Beyond Two Souls – $17.99
  • My Time at Portia – $14.99
  • Heavy Rain – $17.99
  • Manifold Garden – $17.99
  • Kine – $14.99
  • Ghostbusters the Video Game Remastered – $19.99
  • ReadySet Heroes – $14.99
  • Dangerous Driving – $14.99
  • A Knight’s Quest – $14.99
  • Into the Breach – $7.49
  • Cardpocalypse – $17.49
  • Griftlands – $12.74
  • Bee Simulator – $31.99
  • Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $14.99
  • Hello Neighbor – $14.99
  • Falcon Age – $14.99
  • Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $14.99
  • Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $16.24
  • Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $14.99
  • Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $19.49
  • Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $20.99
  • Celeste – $7.59
  • The Escapists – $7.19
  • Yaga – $17.49
  • The Witness – $14.79
  • Sherlock Holmes The Devil’s Daughter – $9.99
  • What Remains of Edith Finch – $9.99
  • Moonlighter – $7.59
  • Alan Wake – $4.49
  • Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – $4.49
  • Sundered Eldritch Edition – $4.99
  • Shakedown Hawaii – $7.59
  • SUPERHOT – $13.74
  • Flower – $3.49
  • This War of Mine – $4.99
  • Inside – $6.79
  • Omen of Worrow – $3.99
  • Faster Than Light – $2.99
  • Kingtdom New Lands – $7.49
  • Human Resource Machine – $6.99
  • The Sojourn – $16.74
  • Donut County – $7.53
  • Drawful 2 – $5.99
  • SOMA – $14.99
  • Gorogoa – $7.49
  • Transistor – $3.99
  • Everything – $4.64
  • Thimbleweed Park – $7.59
  • Jotun Valhalla Edition – $3.74
  • 7 Billion Humans – $7.49
  • Limbo – $2.29
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $17.99
  • Super Meat Boy – $1.49
  • Little Inferno – $5.09
  • Axiom Verge – $9.99
  • Conarium – $6.79
  • Towerfall Ascension – $4.99
  • Fez – $4.99 Oxenfree – $4.99
  • Bad North – $9.74
  • Observer – $7.49
  • City of Brass – $14.99
  • GNOG – $4.99
  • Costume Quest – $2.49
  • QUBE 2 – $14.99