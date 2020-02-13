Langrisser I & II Demo Coming February 20

Langrisser I & II launches on March 10, but fans eager to see how the remastered games play can get some hands-on time starting on February 20. This demo will cover chapters one through three of Langrisser I and chapters four through six of Langrisser II, all of which are available in both the classic and remastered art styles. Playing the demo will also net fans a bonus in the full game. One doesn’t even have to complete the demo; so long as demo save data is present on the hard drive, players will start their game with an extra 5,000 gold and 2 CP.

Fans can also participate the Trial of Morality campaign, a contest of sorts run outside of the games. After registering, participants are placed into one of three factions and asked a question each week. Correct answers earn points for one’s faction, and just answering a question is enough to be placed in a drawing for one of three prizes. These include: an engraved pen and pen case, a Langrisser I & II “Genesis of Langrisser” wall scroll or a signed, hand-drawn shikishi by Satoshi Urushihara (the artist behind the original Langrisser games).

Langrisser I & II releases for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on March 10.