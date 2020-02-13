Mortal Kombat Gears Up for Love with Valentine’s Day Event

You’d be wrong to think that Mortal Kombat didn’t celebrate the holiday of Love. Celebrate with a bloody Valentine’s in a new event coming this month. Mortal Kombat 11 introduces the Be Mine Tower Event to run February 13 through February 17. Additionally, the eighth season of Kombat League will begin after the event on February 18.

The free update will feature heartfelt modifiers to use on your Valentine, including Mileena’s Teddy Bear, Cupid’s Arrows, Kandy Hearts and more. Fighters can earn Brutalities and character skins for Kano, Jax and Kitana, along with player module pieces. This new event will come to Mortal Kombat 11 on all platforms.