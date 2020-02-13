Valve Announces Half-Life: Alyx Release Date

In a Tweet today, Valve announced the release date for their highly anticipated Half-Life: Alyx. Valve’s return to the Half-Life universe focuses on protagonist Alyx Vance as she and other scientists work to stop the Combine. This new installment takes place between Half-Life and its sequel to focus on the small resistance that will later assist The Freeman.

Built from the ground up for VR, Half-Life: Alyx will have players leaning to aim, rummaging through shelves, and even pulling Headcrabs off your face. Half-Life: Alyx is currently on sale through Steam before it’s release date on March 23.