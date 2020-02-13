Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, More AAA Publishers Confirmed for E3 2020

The ESA, the company that runs the E3 show, have revealed some of the publishers attending this year’s show.

It has not been a good year for the E3 show. In 2019, the ESA leaked a huge list containing info about attendees. Last month, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced they would not be attending E3 2020 despite the PlayStation 5 launching this year. Yesterday, industry icon Geoff Keighley that, for the first time in 25 years, he wouldn’t be participating in this year’s show. Finally, while nothing has been announced, it is highly likely EA will produce its own show again.

Overall, not a great year of news for the show. However, that doesn’t mean everyone is skipping out. The ESA has released a preliminary list of publishers confirmed for the show. Despite the absence of PlayStation, both Xbox and Nintendo will be there. In addition, a slew of third-party publishers remain. Do note that this is not the full list of attendees.

Xbox

Nintendo

Ubisoft

Bethesda Softworks

Sega

Capcom

Square Enix

Take-Two Interactive Software

Bandai Namco Entertainment America

Warner Bros. Games

Questions remain about who is and who isn’t showing up on the show floor. Xbox may be on the list, but it has been years since they’ve had a booth at the LA Convention Center. Rather, they’d held their own event offsite. Meanwhile, Activision-Blizzard is notably absent from the list, which could indicate they have other plans to show off this year’s Call of Duty and other titles either offsite or at other events.

E3 2020 takes place June 9-11. Press conferences will likely take place June 7-8.