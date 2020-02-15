NPD Group: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Sales Soar in January 2020

The first month of the new year has come and gone, and although it may have been a slow month for new gaming releases, one January 2020 release flew high above the rest in sales.

Per the NPD Group’s latest report, CyberConnect2’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was the best-selling game of January 2020, catapulting it to third in the most-purchased Dragon Ball Z games. This was the first month since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched that the popular FPS was not the best-selling monthly title, as it fell to second with fellow 2019 releases Madden NFL 20 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order showing up at third and fourth respectively as 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V rounded out the top five. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch continued its hardware dominance into 2020 as it continues its steak of being the best-selling hardware of the past month.

For more on the above titles, click their respective names for our reviews.