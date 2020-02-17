Big Bethesda Sale Hits GOG

GOG has a big publisher-wide event sale going on – focusing on the works of Bethesda on the site. These games run the gamut from classic to modern-day classic and include a mix of DOOM and Wolfenstein experiences to enjoy.

Dishonored Definitive Edition – $6.99

Dishonored 2 – $9.99

Dishonored Death of the Outsider – $7.49

Dishonored Complete Collection – $23.99

Wolfeinstein: The New Order – $5.99

Wofenstein: The Old Blood – $5.99

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack – $8.99

Return to Castle Wolfenstein – $2.39

Wolfenstein 3D and Spear of Destiny – $2.99

Morrowind GOTY Edition – $4.49

Oblivion – GOTY Edition – $5.99

Fallout – $2.99

Fallout 2 – $2.99

Fallout 3 GOTY Edition – $5.99

Fallout New Vegas GOTY Edition – $5.99

Fallout Tactics – $2.99

The Ultimate Doom – $2.39

Doom II and Final Doom – $2.99

DOOM 3 BFG Edition – $5.99

Quake – $2.99

Quake II – $3.99

Quake III – $4.49

Quake 4 – $4.49

The newer Wolfenstein games haven’t been this cheap on GOG that I can recall – and getting them here allows you to have them in a DRM-free format forever and if you want to, you can still launch them from Steam or with GOG’s own Galaxy launcher for things like in-game screenshots. The Doom, Elder Scrolls, and Fallout prices are about in-line with big seasonal sales – so if you’ve been holding off on them, this is a good time to buy them without waiting for another big sale.