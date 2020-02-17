Big Bethesda Sale Hits GOG

GOG has a big publisher-wide event sale going on – focusing on the works of Bethesda on the site. These games run the gamut from classic to modern-day classic and include a mix of DOOM and Wolfenstein experiences to enjoy.
- Dishonored Definitive Edition – $6.99
- Dishonored 2 – $9.99
- Dishonored Death of the Outsider – $7.49
- Dishonored Complete Collection – $23.99
- Wolfeinstein: The New Order – $5.99
- Wofenstein: The Old Blood – $5.99
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack – $8.99
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein – $2.39
- Wolfenstein 3D and Spear of Destiny – $2.99
- Morrowind GOTY Edition – $4.49
- Oblivion – GOTY Edition – $5.99
- Fallout – $2.99
- Fallout 2 – $2.99
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition – $5.99
- Fallout New Vegas GOTY Edition – $5.99
- Fallout Tactics – $2.99
- The Ultimate Doom – $2.39
- Doom II and Final Doom – $2.99
- DOOM 3 BFG Edition – $5.99
- Quake – $2.99
- Quake II – $3.99
- Quake III – $4.49
- Quake 4 – $4.49
The newer Wolfenstein games haven’t been this cheap on GOG that I can recall – and getting them here allows you to have them in a DRM-free format forever and if you want to, you can still launch them from Steam or with GOG’s own Galaxy launcher for things like in-game screenshots. The Doom, Elder Scrolls, and Fallout prices are about in-line with big seasonal sales – so if you’ve been holding off on them, this is a good time to buy them without waiting for another big sale.