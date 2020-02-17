Fanatical Killer Bundle 12 Offers Massive Savings on KOF IV, Wonder Boy

SNK’s games have been a part of Fanatical bundles before – but there are some new entries in the surprisingly-named Killer Bundle 12. Given the naming, you would expect a lot of FPS games on there. You do get some violence in the mix here, but there are a slew of games that aren’t ultra-violent in this as well. For only $4, you get Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, The Surge, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, The King of Fighters XIV, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, and the Atari Vault. This gets you well over 100 games for $4, and is one of the best values I’ve seen on Fanatical in quite some time. You’ve got a Souls-like in The Surge, a slew of genres in both the Vault and the Anniversary Collection, a top-shelf fighter, and a great side-scrolling platformer in Wonder Boy.