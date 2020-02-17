Fanatical Rising Star Bundle Offers Up Platforming Oddballs at a Great Price

Fanatical’s got some great savings right now – beyond the Killer Bundle 12, there’s the Rising Star Games bundle offering up tons of value for $4. For less than the cost of a sub sandwich, you can get Earth’s Dawn, Assault Suit Leynos, FistSlash, 88 Heroes, Conga Master, and I Want to be Human. This gets you a tremendous mech combat game in Leynos, alongside an underrated side-scrolling platformer in 88 Heroes and a really promising 8-bit homage game in FistSlash. There’s also some dark comedy on display with I Want to be Human and quirky humor in Conga Master. This is a tremendous value – especially if you want more than one of the games offered up.