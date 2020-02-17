Rainbow Six: Siege Aiming for Day One Launch on Next-Gen Consoles with Cross-Play

Ubisoft’s signature strategic co-op shooter has seen quite a rise in popularity since its initial launch, reaching over fifty million players over the past four years.

Now, the French publisher is looking to continue that momentum as this console generation prepares to come to a close. In a recent interview with Windows Central, Rainbow Six: Siege game director Leroy Athanassof stated the team’s intent to fully integrate with PS5 and Xbox Series X, saying “What I can tell you is that we are going to be on [the consoles] from launch.” Athanassof also shared his goal of having Siege become cross-play compatible within both current gen and next-gen platforms, saying “We would love to be fully cross-play” and that “It’s just a matter of time before it happens.”

For the time being, Rainbow Six: Siege is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.