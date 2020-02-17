Take a Peek ‘Behind the Stumbles’ in First Fall Guys Developer Diary

At last year’s Devolver Digital E3 press conference, the team at Mediatonic unveiled Fall Guys, a chaotic battle royale game that replaces guns with wonky physics and giant obstacles, tasking players with surviving bright and deadly challenges to become the last one standing.

The indie studio has stayed relatively quiet since June of last year as they prepared for an early 2020 launch, but now eager fans can get a first look at the developer hard at work in their “Behind the Stumbles” developer diary series. The first part, which can be seen below, is fittingly titled “What is Fall Guys?” as it dives into the inspirations and motivations behind making this colorful and comedic multiplayer title.

The video also further narrows down the release window for Fall Guys at its conclusion, as the title is now aiming for a summer 2020 launch on PS4 and PC.