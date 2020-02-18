Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Available Now

One decade ago, PlatinumGames released two character-driven action titles that emerged to plenty of acclaim and have managed to stand the test of time.

While both Bayonetta and Vanquish have made their way onto PC in recent years, current-gen console owners have yet to receive an opportunity to check out these over-the-top adventures. That changes today, as the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle has launched on PS4 and Xbox One, with upgraded visuals including up to 4K and 60 FPS on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Check out the launch trailer below, as well as our review of the remakes, which calls them “some of the best action combat from the previous console generation.”