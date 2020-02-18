Coral Nintendo Switch Lite Debuts Next Month

Last year, Nintendo unveiled a portable-only model of the Nintendo Switch, with the Lite launching in three available colors: yellow, gray and turquoise.

Now, the Japanese publisher is looking to add another color option for Nintendo fans looking for on-the-go entertainment. Starting on April 3, the brand-new “Coral” coloring for the Switch Lite will be available online and on store shelves for the standard price of $199. Considering the standard Switch still only has two traditional color options outside of a few limited edition bundles, Nintendo seems to be leaning on the Switch Lite for players who want a more aesthetically pleasing platform.

