Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 Now Available

The long awaited 5.2 update is now available for Final Fantasy XIV owners. A lot of the content is restricted to endgame content, such as the Ruby Weapon trial, the new Eden’s Verse raids, and a s surprising story addition to the NieR Automata Alliance Raid.

Lengthy New Main Scenario Quests

New Eden’s Verse Raids and Salvage Variants

New Dungeon: Anamesis Anyder

New Trial: Cinder Drift (Ruby Weapon)

New Beast Tribe: Qitari Gatherers

The Chronicles of a New Era “The Sorrow of Werlyt”

Ocean Fishing

There is so much more to this than what was listed, but those are the biggest highlights. There are even more exciting new smaller updates:

Two new waymakers added, BUT removed the ability to place them whilst in combat

Free Company Rank has been updated from 8 to 30 with rewards such as more

New Quests for the NieR Automata Collaboration Raid

New Master Recipes

Umbrellas Added

Crafting “Calculations” have been added during synthesis

Various New Legendary Gathering Nodes

Adjustments to Crafting and Gather, such as removing the popular Reuse and Ingenuity

Alliance Raids can now be replayed in New Game+

Numerous Adjustments to Job in Both PVE and PVP Content

Free Company Workshop Crafting can be soloed

The Falling City of Nym Map Added to Golden Saucer Leap of Faith Mini-Game

New Glamour and Gear

New Tomestones of Allegory with Tomestones of Phantasmagoria weekly limit lifted

New Hairstyle, Emote, Barding, Mounts and Minions

Various of Quality of Life Changes

This is a massive update that should give players a lot more to do. The biggest complaint of late was that players have somewhat run out of things to do in the endgame, but this should revivtalize things for a little while, at least until 5.1 when the extension of the Restoration of Ishgard / Diadem comes out, and 5.25 when the relic quest begins.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers patch 5.2 is available right now for PC and PlayStation 4.