Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 Now Available

The long awaited 5.2 update is now available for Final Fantasy XIV owners. A lot of the content is restricted to endgame content, such as the Ruby Weapon trial, the new Eden’s Verse raids, and a s surprising story addition to the NieR Automata Alliance Raid.
- Lengthy New Main Scenario Quests
- New Eden’s Verse Raids and Salvage Variants
- New Dungeon: Anamesis Anyder
- New Trial: Cinder Drift (Ruby Weapon)
- New Beast Tribe: Qitari Gatherers
- The Chronicles of a New Era “The Sorrow of Werlyt”
- Ocean Fishing
There is so much more to this than what was listed, but those are the biggest highlights. There are even more exciting new smaller updates:
- Two new waymakers added, BUT removed the ability to place them whilst in combat
- Free Company Rank has been updated from 8 to 30 with rewards such as more
- New Quests for the NieR Automata Collaboration Raid
- New Master Recipes
- Umbrellas Added
- Crafting “Calculations” have been added during synthesis
- Various New Legendary Gathering Nodes
- Adjustments to Crafting and Gather, such as removing the popular Reuse and Ingenuity
- Alliance Raids can now be replayed in New Game+
- Numerous Adjustments to Job in Both PVE and PVP Content
- Free Company Workshop Crafting can be soloed
- The Falling City of Nym Map Added to Golden Saucer Leap of Faith Mini-Game
- New Glamour and Gear
- New Tomestones of Allegory with Tomestones of Phantasmagoria weekly limit lifted
- New Hairstyle, Emote, Barding, Mounts and Minions
- Various of Quality of Life Changes
This is a massive update that should give players a lot more to do. The biggest complaint of late was that players have somewhat run out of things to do in the endgame, but this should revivtalize things for a little while, at least until 5.1 when the extension of the Restoration of Ishgard / Diadem comes out, and 5.25 when the relic quest begins.
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers patch 5.2 is available right now for PC and PlayStation 4.